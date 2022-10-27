Matthew Perry Made Out With Valerie Bertinelli Next To A Passed Out Eddie Van Halen

PRPhotos.com

Matthew Perry once made out with Valerie Bertinelli while her husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out beside them.

According to Page Six, the Friends star wrote in his memoir that he had a crush on Bertinelli when they were both on the short-lived 1990 sitcom Sydney.

One night while he was at her house, he made his move while Van Halen was passed out drunk.

He wrote, “If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did.”

He claimed the two both confessed their feelings to each other only for her to pretend it never happened the next day.

Sydney was cancelled four weeks later.