Home » Entertainment » Matthew Perry Made Out With Valerie Bertinelli Next To A Passed Out Eddie Van Halen

Matthew Perry Made Out With Valerie Bertinelli Next To A Passed Out Eddie Van Halen

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Matthew Perry once made out with Valerie Bertinelli while her husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out beside them.

According to Page Six, the Friends star wrote in his memoir that he had a crush on Bertinelli when they were both on the short-lived 1990 sitcom Sydney.

One night while he was at her house, he made his move while Van Halen was passed out drunk.

He wrote, “If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did.”

He claimed the two both confessed their feelings to each other only for her to pretend it never happened the next day.

Sydney was cancelled four weeks later.

Related Articles

Matthew Perry Apologizes To Keanu Reeves For Memoir Comments
Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Binge Eating Disorder
La La Anthony Doesen’t Want To Become A Cougar
Michael J. Fox Is Happy Despite A Difficult Year
Jennifer Garner Threw Herself A Wedding For Her Fiftieth Birthday
Leslie Jordan Reportedly Experienced Shortness Of Breath Prior To His Death