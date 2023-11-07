Matthew Perry Rejected A ‘Friends’ Storyline That Involved Chandler Cheating On Monica

PRPhotos.com

Matthew Perry did not think it was a good idea to have his Friends character, Chandler, cheat on Courteney Cox’s character, Monica. The Fools Rush In actor rejected the idea, which the show’s writers had planned.

Lisa Cash, the actress who was supposed to play his mistress, spoke with TMZ about the scrapped scene in an interview published Monday (November 6th).

“The scene was Chandler and Monica [Courteney Cox] were arguing In Vegas about Monica having lunch with [ex-boyfriend] Richard [Tom Selleck],” she told the outlet. “And in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room and orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker … And we end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

Cash added, “We had rehearsed it. And the day before we were supposed to shoot it in front of a live audience, I was told that [Perry] went to the writers and said the fans will never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.”