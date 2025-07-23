Matthew Perry’s Doctor Pleads Guilty To Ketamine Distribution Charges

Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia, pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution and is set for sentencing on December 3rd. As part of the agreement, Plasencia, 43, will surrender his medical license within 30-45 days. He remains free on bond until sentencing. Plasencia previously admitted to providing ketamine to Perry without a valid medical reason. Charges of falsifying medical records were dropped in exchange for his plea. Another defendant, Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” is scheduled for trial next month for her alleged involvement in the illicit drug distribution. Plasencia faces a maximum of 40 years in prison but is expected to receive a lesser sentence under federal guidelines. (Variety)