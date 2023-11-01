Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancee Shares Tribute To The ‘Complicated’ Actor

PRPhotos.com

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, honored the late actor on Instagram Monday (October 30th), after he died unexpectedly on Saturday (October 28th) at the age of 54. The pair began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. They went their separate ways in June of 2021.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," Hurwitz wrote alongside a photo of the Fools Rush In actor. "And he really was very talented." She shared that they rewatched Friends together ahead of the 2021 reunion.

“'F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes," she recalled. "Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Hurwitz also commented on the difficulty that arose in their relationship. "But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," she wrote. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known."

"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry," Hurwitz added. "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship … I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."