Maya Hawke Blasts Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

PRPhotos.com
Maya Hawke, the 21-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is headed to Hollywood, and she is not thanking her parents for paving the way. 

She told Nylon: “We’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment … and having no wars, and no plagues and no pandemics. We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs and partying. But instead … We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f–ked us.”

Hawke is also less-than enthused about the grungier Hollywood she has inherited. She opined: “It’s not so glamorous anymore. There’s almost no such thing as a movie star anymore. There can be an appearance of one for a second. Now there’s a bajillion actors with a following. It’s a lot more everyman.”

Hawke starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and other members of the "not so glamorours" generation. 

