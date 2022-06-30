Maya Hawke, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez + More!

MAYA HAWKE SAYS ‘FUCK THE SUPREME COURT:’ Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday (June 28th) and spoke out against the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Referring to her mother, Uma Thurman, she said, “My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.” She added, “I can say, ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’? Oh, fuck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on. But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did.”

CARA DELEVINGNE SAYS HER KISS WITH SELENA GOMEZ ‘WAS JUST FUN:’ Cara Delevingne, who plays Selena Gomez‘s love interest on Only Murderers in the Building, said kissing Gomez “was just fun.” On E! News’ While You Were Streaming, Delevingne said, “Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical. It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it.”

BUSY PHILIPPS CLAIMS SHE’S NEVER USED BOTOX OR FILLERS: On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday (June 28th), Freaks and Geeks actress Busy Philipps shared that she has had “no Botox, no fillers” injected into her face. “People have actually accused me of work,” she said, before making it clear that she hasn’t had any done. However, Philipps added that she has “no judgment” toward people who have.

BRODY JENNER WAS ‘SO STOKED’ THAT ‘THE HILLS’ REBOOT WAS CANCELLED: Reality TV star Brody Jenner told People recently that he was “so stoked” when The Hills: New Beginnings got cancelled. “To be honest, yeah. It just wasn't the same experience. It was very stressful. There was a lot of manipulation involved. It was just a lot,” he said.