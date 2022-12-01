Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried are pretty sure a Mean Girls 2 “is never going to happen.”

While discussing a possible sequel in Interview Magazine, Lohan told her former costar, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone…Anyway, Tina Fey is busy. She’ll get around to it.

The Falling For Christmas star added, “Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults…everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else.”