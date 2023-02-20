Home » Entertainment » Megan Fox Addresses Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Cheated On Her

Megan Fox Addresses Rumors That Machine Gun Kelly Cheated On Her

Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday (February 19th) to shut down the rumors about Machine Gun Kelly receiving DMs and text messages, as reported by Page Six earlier in the weekend. Some had also speculated that Kelly cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd— which Lloyd later denied.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote.

The Jennifer’s Body actress added, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

