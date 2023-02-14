Home » Entertainment » Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Still Engaged

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Still Engaged

It seems Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t gone their separate ways just yet. A source told People that the Jennifer’s Body actress is “very upset” with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, and that she “won’t speak to” him.

Apparently, the pair “had a fight over the weekend,” before Fox let her frustrations out on Instagram by deleting photos of Kelly and posting lyrics from Beyonce’s song “Pray You Catch Me.” Fox later deactivated her account altogether.

“They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off,” the source added. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

