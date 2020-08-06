Home » Entertainment » Megan Fox Declares Love for Machine Gun Kelly, Ex Brian Austin Green Responds

Megan Fox clearly has the hots for her new beau Machine Gun Kelly. She shared a mirror selfie of herself in a bikini cuddling up with MGK, and wrote: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Fox and the 30-year-old rapper have been involved since at least May when they were spotting out following the 34-year-old Transformer star’s split from Brian Austin Green.

Fox and Green share Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. It seems the PDA may not sit well with Green though. He took to IG himself with their trio, and wrote: “Achingly beautiful boys. My heart is yours.”

Fans were quick to catch on, writing things like, “I see what you did there…,” “Yes!!! Best clap back,” and “Savage.”

