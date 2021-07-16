Megan Fox Explains Why She Called Donald Trump A ‘Legend’

PRPhotos.com

Megan Fox is clarifying the comments she made about Donald Trump being a “legend.”

Earlier this week, the Transformers star was chatting with Jimmy Kimmel about attending the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas when she said, "I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

After receiving criticism on social media for appearing to support the former president, Fox used her Instagram Story to clear up any confusion about her comments.

On Wednesday(July 14th) night, the actress wrote, “I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence).

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

She added, “Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic] pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”