Megan Fox Is Ready To Live, Hints at Dark Secret

Megan Fox is ready to embrace her life and stop “being afraid.”

She is in Bulgaria, and is trying to face the new normal – in her own way, she tells ET.

"It's been a long road of quarantine," she says, having self-isolated in Los Angeles after filming in Puerto Rico, and then again before flying to Europe. "I just got let out of quarantine here."

Acknowledging that her life has transformed amid quarantine as she split from husband Brian Austin Green and embarked on a new romance with Machine Gun Kelly, she said: "My life changed so much during the quarantine. It's crazy. I'm not somebody who's ever done well with authority or being restricted by authority, so this has been really challenging for me. It's taught me a lot of patience, honestly, and I had to surrender. This is something I can't fight. I had to surrender to it and trust that the universe is carrying me."

The 34-year-old and Green were married for 10 years and share three boys.

She’s preparing to release Rogue, in which she takes on a new, stronger role than she typically plays. She plays the hero, a soldier named Samantha O’Hara. She says of no longer playing a sexy sidekick or damsel in distress: "I've been doing this for a while, and it's nice to see the change occur."

Director M.J. Bassett tells ET, "It was very important that [O'Hara] wasn't a sexualized female action character. I'm tired of seeing women going into combat situations in flimsy clothes and high heels (and I have been guilty of it myself on occasion)."

"Casting Megan was an additional attempt to subvert expectations of who she is perceived to be in the media. She's been an iconic sex symbol for so long now that I thought it would be really fun to try and do something different with her energy and image," Bassett explains. "She has a naturally compassionate, soft and youthful energy which is polar opposites of who the character is, and I think, in the end, it was really that challenge that drew her to come on board."

Fox also shares that she has some darker secrets she may share at some point. But probably not.

Because honestly, some of my stories are horrific," Fox says. "I still don't feel comfortable sharing my real story. And honestly, I wouldn't anyway, because I'm not ever trying to take someone else down. It's not my place now — all these years later — to ruin someone's lives or try to throw them at the mercy of cancel culture."

"And I'm still not really sure to what degree I would be supported, because I'm going through some stuff right now where perceptions are still very misogynistic and sexist and one-sided," she points out. "For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know? It's bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that's lived for over a decade. And that I never really did anything to earn in the first place."