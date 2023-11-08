Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

PRPhotos.com

Megan Fox’s new book of poems titled Pretty Boys are Poisonous hit the shelves on Tuesday (November 7th), and the Jennifer’s Body actor appeared on Good Morning America to talk about what’s inside.

"This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir… But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships," Fox said.

She shared that while she’s “only been publicly connected to a few people,” there are “horrific people” who are “also very famous, very famous people” that “no one knows” she was “involved” with.

The Transformers star also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly when she was 10 weeks pregnant.

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? And why did this happen?'"