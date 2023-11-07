Megan Fox Says ‘Relationships Are Complicated’ Ahead Of Book Release

PRPhotos.com

Megan Fox is getting real about the nature of relationships. The Jennifer’s Body actress spoke with People in an interview published Monday (November 6th) about her new book of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"Relationships are complicated," she told the outlet. "For most of us it's not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war … But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself.” The Transformers actress is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox also said she left some of her heavier poems out of the book. "I didn’t even bother sending the majority of what I wrote to my editor because they were too graphic and unsettling for others to read," she shared.

As for how she expects the book to be received, the Expend4bles actress said, "I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt. So nervous? No … I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public."