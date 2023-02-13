Home » Entertainment » Megan Fox Sparks Breakup Rumors After Deleting Photos Of Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Sparks Breakup Rumors After Deleting Photos Of Machine Gun Kelly

It looks like there may be trouble in paradise for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. On Saturday (February 11th), the Jennifer’s Body actress shared a post to Instagram that has people speculating about whether she and the “Bloody Valentine” singer have broken up.

Along with photos of herself and video of a burning envelope, Fox shared lyrics from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me,” writing in the caption: "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath.”

When a fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," referring to guitarist Sophie Lloyd, the Transformers actress responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie," along with a fire emoji.

Fox also deleted photos of the pair together from her page, including their engagement announcement from January of 2022. She later deactivated her account altogether.

