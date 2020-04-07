Meghan and Harry Consider Immigration Options, Tweak Instagram Status

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling into L.A. life with their baby Archie, and every day, new details emerge about their future plans.

According to the U.K.’s Times, the Duke of Sussex will not apply for permanent residency and citizenship, something the British royal could technically do as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. A source tells the Times: "the Duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point."

If he applies for an O-1 visa, designed for "individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement," he could live and work in the U.S. without a green card. As lawyer Parisa Karaahmet, a partner at immigration law firm Fragomen, told Town & Country though: "The drawback of the O-1 is it does have to be renewed periodically and it requires him to continue that relationship with” any organization that sponsors him.

But if he’s living here, will he have to pay taxes? The short answer, according to tax experts who spoke to Town & Country, is yes if he spends most of his time here. But, as Henry Bubel, a lawyer who works with wealthy and cross-border families, explains: "If he's able to show that he has a closer connection with England, then he could stay more days under the U.S.-UK tax treaty," up to 150 days.

And even if he doesn’t earn an income, he will likely have to disclose a lot of financial information.

INSTA CHANGES

After officially stepping down from their senior royal roles, the Sussexes relinquished their joint @SussexRoyal Instagram account, but they continue to make minor changes to the account, which will reportedly remain up for the time being.

They have erased all former comments, and no new comments are allowed.

They also changed their follow list. They historically only followed one account per month to highlight causes they support. Now, they’re following three accounts they featured for each month of the year: @goodnews_movement, @globalpositivenews and @tanksgoodnews. All three feature uplifting stories.

QUEEN

The pair are still observing what’s going on in their homeland and were reportedly “both moved” by Queen Elizabeth II’s address to the nation on Sunday.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry called Elizabeth at the end of last week "to offer his support ahead of the broadcast."