Meghan and Harry Push Back on Queen’s Statement, Get Support From Patronages

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pushed back at portions of Queen Elizabeth‘s official statement formalizing their break with royal life.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement Friday, confirming that after a one-year review, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, won't return as working royals.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the palace statement said.

The Buckingham Palace announcement also said, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Harry will lose his honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed “among working members of The Royal Family.” They also lost their royal patronages.

RESPONSE

In response, the pair said: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

They added that they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

According to The Sunday Times, William was “upset” by what he saw as Harry and Meghan’s “insulting and disrespectful” response.

Harry and Meghan’s patronages also responded on social media. The National Theatre tweeted that they were “very grateful for the support offered by the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess championed our work with communities and young people across the UK, and our mission to make theatre accessible to all,” they wrote.

A rep for the Rugby Football League that they were shocked by the move. They told The Telegraph: “We were completely blindsided by the news to be honest. We were very keen to keep Prince Harry, he's been fantastic.”

They will continue working some of them. Meghan will work with Mayhew and Smart Works, while Harry will continue with WellChild and Invictus Games.