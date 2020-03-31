Meghan & Harry Bid Farewell to Royal Life & Respond To Trump’s Tweet

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have issued a tart response to President Donald Trump‘s tweet. On Sunday, Trump responded to news that the pair had hightailed it to L.A. from Canada before Canada and the U.S. sealed the border.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” Trump tweeted. “Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

A spokesperson for the pair responded, saying: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. Government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

On social media, followers responded with bemusement. One wrote: “hey guys the bees that live inside our president's head are buzzing extra-loudly this afternoon.”

Another opined: “I am embarrassed to admit that I didn't think that Trump was *this* unhinged. While the country is in the midst an unprecedented crisis, he is tweeting about Royal Family gossip. Someone please put a grownup in charge.”

FAREWELL

The pair also shared an upbeat post on their @SussexRoyal account before they officially transition out of their royal roles.

The couple shared a note that reads, “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

The post's caption reads, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise.”

They wrote: “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Their team also clarified that they are officially separated from Buckingham Palace.

“Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal communications representatives act on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources,” reads the memo.

More specifically, it noted: “Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related enquiries.”

THOMAS MARKLE

Never one to stay silent, Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle says that she should be supporting the royal family instead of heading to L.A. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He told The Mirror: “I think Meghan and Harry should go back to the royal family in the U.K. and be supportive of the queen. I think they should be in England at this time and not in LA. They can join the A-list and make lots of money, of course, when the problem with the virus is over. But they will never find the respect they would have as full members of the royal family.”