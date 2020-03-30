Meghan & Harry Poach Gates Staffer & Move to L.A. as Charles Hails Healthcare Workers

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have alighted in L.A. as they start a new phase of their post-royal lives. The pair were hanging in Canada, but decided to land in L.A. before the U.S. and Canada sealed their borders amid coronavirus panic.

Their 10-month-old Archie, of course, has joined them. While they haven’t confirmed their location, they are believed to be eyeing a multi-million estate in Malibu with five bedrooms, a tennis court, a wine cellar, a swimming pool and extensive manicured grounds.

Before they landed in L.A., news of Meghan’s Hollywood re-entry had broken: she is set to narrate on upcoming Disney documentary, Elephant. Now that they’re stateside, royal watchers have also learned that they hired Catherine St-Laurent as chief of staff and executive director of their revamped nonprofit.

They reportedly poached her from Melinda Gates‘ foundation, Pivotal Ventures, where she acted as director. In an email that Page Six got its hands on, she told friends: “After nearly 9 years alongside Melinda and the Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures teams, I am moving on to begin a new chapter and wanted to make sure to share my contact info so we can stay in touch. Beginning next week I will be acting as Chief of Staff and Executive Director of the new non-profit enterprise for Meghan M and Harry. They are embarking on a new chapter themselves and I am thrilled to be able to play a supporting role in realizing their vision and enabling them to achieve impact on the issues that matter most to them.”

PRINCE CHARLES

Prince Charles, meanwhile, who has tested positive for coronavirus, but is only suffering mild symptoms, joined people across the U.K. in expressing thanks for doctors and nurses serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles and his wife Camilla, who are staying in separate wings of their home in Scotland to keep Camilla uninfected, made videos of themselves thanking the healthcare workers.

The royals are self-isolating separately.