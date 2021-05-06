Home » Entertainment » Meghan Markle Accused Of Plagiarism

Meghan Markle Accused Of Plagiarism

People are accusing Meghan Markle of plagiarizing her children’s book The Bench. 

Several Twitter users claim it is a ripoff of The Boy On The Bench by Corinne Averiss. However, the author has come to the defense of The Duchess of Sussex.

Averiss tweeted on Wednesday (May 5th), “Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities.”

In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton launched their own YouTube channel on Wednesday (May 5th). The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their debut in a 25-second video montage showing the couple at various philanthropic events.

