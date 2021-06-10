Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Accused Of Not Clearing Their Daughter’s Name With The Queen

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana is less than a week old but she’s already the center of contraversy.

The BBC reported on Wednesday (June 9th) that the couple did not ask The Queen for permission to name the baby after her.

According to E!, a spokesperson for the pair quickly denied the claim, saying that Harry called his grandmother to share his and Meghan’s wish to name their baby girl Lilibet in her honor. They say they would have used a different name if Queen Elizabeth did not approve.