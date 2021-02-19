Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Always Wanted 2 Kids + Lawsuit Details

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “over the moon” excited to welcome their second child, their friends tell People. They added: “They are absolutely over the moon. They've always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one.”

Their firstborn, Archie, will turn 2 in May.

Their second will likely be their last. As Harry told Dr. Jane Goodall for Vogue, which Meghan guest-edited, that they wanted “Two, maximum,” largely for environmental reasons.

LAWSUIT

Harry, meanwhile, is claiming in a lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Group Newspapers that former reporters from the News of the World and The Sun hacked his phone and were planning to lie to Prince Charles and tell him that Harry was a habitual heavy drinker and user of cocaine in order to get an exclusive on Harry’s alleged drug use, Newsweek reports.

Part of the filing reads: “It is admitted that it can be inferred that Glenn Mulcaire and Clive Goodman, a journalist at the News Department of the News of the World, accessed voicemail messages left by and/or for Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge, Helen Asprey, Mark Dyer, Guy Pelly and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton for the purpose of publication or potential publication in the News of the World.”

Asprey and Lowther-Pinkerton were palace aides.

The News Group Newspapers filing reads: “The email referred to by Harry’s team does not 'describe how they were going to blag Prince Charles into believing that the claimant was a habitual heavy drinker and user of cocaine and cannabis.”