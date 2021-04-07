Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Netflix Project

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first project with Netflix will focus on the Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded soldiers and veterans. Harry founded the organization in 2014.

The pair will release the docuseries project through Archewell Productions. Titled Heart of Invictus, it will follow athletes as they prepare for the Games in The Hague, set for 2022.

In a statement, Harry said: "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara have also signed on. Harry will both produce and appear on-camera.

"The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation's team to support their competitors over the coming year," according to the project's press release.

Meghan and Harry’s deal with Netflix calls for them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the streaming giant.