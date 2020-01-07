PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back from their six-week holiday break. On Monday, the pair announced their first royal engagement of 2020, which kicks off today (Tuesday) when they’ll visit the Canada House in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K., as well as staff “to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.”

While there, they will visit the Canada Gallery to view the special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati and meet members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the U.K.

SELFIE

On New Year’s Day, they helped a young couple trying to take a selfie, she told People.

“We’ve been doing this hike on New Year’s Day for the past two years. We took a little picnic out and we were finishing up and trying to get some selfies with the nice backdrop when a woman came up to us and asked if we wanted her to take our photo,” Asymina Kantorowicz, 29, said.

She didn’t realize who was helping her until she did a double take: “I’m a Suits fan and I first noticed Abigail and then I looked up and realized it was Meghan taking the photo. Then I looked back at the group and realized Prince Harry was there too!”