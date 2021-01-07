Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Happy They Left Royal Fam, As Harry & William Rebuild Bond

PRPhotos.com

A year ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to leave their senior royal posts. It changed their lives—and the royal family—forever. Now, they are thriving in California, and have signed multi-million partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. They are also working with their newly minted foundation, Archewell, and spending time with their son, Archie.

A source tells People: “Meghan and Harry took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life.” But it “was always their dream to be financially independent and pay their own way,” says the source close to the couple. With that dream realized, “The year started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation,” says a source close to the prince. “Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and 19-month-old Archie with him was all he could have asked for.”

HARRY & WILLIAM

Amid Harry’s fresh start, he is hoping to renew his frayed bonds with his brother Prince William, Us reports.

“William and Harry’s fallout was very real, very ugly and incredibly intense,” the insider says. “They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair.”

Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family reportedly made their issues much worse.

“It’s certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers, who are vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience,” the insider explains, noting that there has been “a lot of rejoicing” from family, including Queen Elizabeth II, as the brothers take steps toward reconciliation.

They hope to reunite in England first, but “at some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf.”