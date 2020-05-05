Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bio Promise ‘Real Story,’ as Competing Narrative Is Published

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing to share their side of the story. As royal followers know, the pair stepped down from their senior royal roles and moved first to Canada, and then to L.A., in a bid to forge their own paths and shield their baby Archie.

Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have been working on a book titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, and it is set to hit bookshelves this summer.

"The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," Scobie and Durand said in a press release. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The response on Twitter was mixed. While many fans said they were “excited to get the real story,” many found issue with the title. Wrote one: “What an embarrassing, dumb title! Do they think they are Nelson Mandela or what?”

Another pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy, writing: “Meghan + Harry cooperate with a book about them being published by Dey Street Books, owned by HarperCollins, owned by Rupert Murdoch's NewsCorp which owns News UK which owns the British tabloid, "The Sun," which M + H said they won't cooperate with.”

COMPETING NARRATIVE

But wait, there’s more. An already published book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle by Tom Quinn, has painted a completely different portrait of Meghan.

In an excerpt, Meghan is seen as being jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have a higher royal rank. "I think she has found that difficult to deal with," the source claimed. "And although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live."

Plus: "Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff—that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace. Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."