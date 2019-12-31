Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate NYE in $13M Mansion, Trademark Sussex Royal

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their holidays abroad in style. According to reports, the pair will be spending New Year’s Eve in a $13.14 million waterfront mansion with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and their son Archie.

The house reportedly features a kitchen boasting a pizza oven, a games room, a two-story living room, a wine-tasting room and multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

“As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private time in Canada,” a spokesperson told reporters. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. Whilst this emails confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the spokesperson continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

TRADEMARK

Meanwhile, the pair have filed paperwork to trademark their royal foundation. The Sussexes separated from the joint charity they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton over the summer amid rumors of tension between the so-called Fabulous Foursome.

The trademark app applies to multiple items, including magazines, booklets, clothing items, social care services and fundraising.