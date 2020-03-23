Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Personal About Loneliness as Simon Rex Speaks Out

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to reach out to people who may feel isolated during the coronavirus crisis. On Friday, they provided information about Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit with 24/7 services and Kids Help Phone for youth.

They wrote: “With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.”

It continued, “Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

The message continued, “And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.”

“If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life,” the caption ended.

SIMON REX

Meanwhile, former MTV VJ Simon Rex claims that tabloids offered to pay him $70,000 to claim he hooked up with Meghan.

He told the Hollywood Raw podcast that they never even dated: “Nothing happened. We never even kissed. It was just like, we hung out once in a very non-date-y way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and, like, we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”