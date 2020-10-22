Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Archewell Foundation Site

PRPhotos.com

Six months after announcing their intention to create a new non-Royal nonprofit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched Archewell.com. The homepage is simple, with an email sign-up form and contact information against a beige background.

The site also includes definitions for "arche" — a Greek word meaning “source of action" — and "well" — a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.

When Harry and Meghan shared their intention to launch Archewell in April, after stepping down from their senior royal duties, they said it also was an homage to their son Archie, who turned 1 May 6th.

Meanwhile, in historian Robert Lacey’s new book on the royals, Battle of Brothers, he provides insight into Harry’s grandmother the Queen’s decision to stop Meghan and Harry from using the word “royal” in their titles when they stepped down.

He writes: “It was reliably reported that Her Majesty remained well-disposed towards her grandson and granddaughter-in-law. She wished them well in their new life in Canada—and her ‘eighth great-grandchild’ as well, of course. But it was also said by those in the know that the couple’s erratic and impulsive behavior for the past year had not inclined Queen Elizabeth II to entrust the Sussexes with the use of the word ‘royal’ any time soon.”