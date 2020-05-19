Home » Entertainment » Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on 11-Year Frogmore Payment Plan, Hanging With Adele

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down from their senior royal duties, there were several complicated issues to sort. At the top for many was how to handle the controversial expenses of their Frogmore Cottage renovations, which reportedly cost the British taxpayers millions. The renovations themselves were sniffed at by some, as they included the addition of a yoga studio, organic garden and grand fireplaces. 

Per The Daily Mail, the pair are repaying the funds over 11 years, and plan to shell out £18,000 a month. 

Meanwhile, the pair are settling into their new L.A. home. They’re currently staying at Tyler Perry’s estate, and have reportedly become pals with neighborhood resident Adele. She has been giving the pair advice and tips on everything from avoiding paparazzi to figuring out school for Archie

Adele and the pair first met in 2018 while visiting a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims. 

“All three of them get on so well,” a source told the Mirror. “Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star.”

