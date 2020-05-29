Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Report Drone Flybys to LAPD

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying in Tyler Perry’s $18 million home mansion while they look for a permanent home in L.A. But they are running into security issues despite the privacy such a hefty price-tag generally commands.

First, reports of them erecting “privacy screens” to protect peepers emerged. Now, they are reportedly calling the LAPD after dealing with “unimaginable” levels of intrusion thanks to drones flying over their home taking photos of them and their son Archie.

A source tells the Daily Beast: “They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them. But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”

In May so far, they reported five incidents, the last one on Memorial Day, when they were trying to play with Archie in the pool.

“It’s like people forget they are real people," the source says. "But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected.”