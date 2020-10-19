Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Official Non-Royal Portrait

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are signaling a new era with their first non-royal portrait since they stepped down from their senior royal duties, observers say. Critics and supporters were quick to dissect every detail, from their poses to the price of everything they wore.

The photos were released Friday by Time Magazine, to advertise a special Time100 talk that they will lead October 20th. Dubbed Engineering a Better World,” the talk will also feature Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and the hosts of podcast “Teenager Therapy.”

WHAT THEY WORE

According to The Daily Mail, she wore a $6,500 Cartier bracelet and $23,000 Cartier watch that belonged to Harry’s later mother Princess Diana. She also wore a $2,800 Alexander McQueen suit. Harry also wore a dark suit and white shirt. His choice to go tie-free, and their smiling, relaxed vibe, the black and white hue, all signal the more relaxed California lifestyle they’re apparently embracing, observers say.

REACTIONS

While most agreed that the images were “stunning,” some say they “look so happy.” But others call out what they see as hypocrisy: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their new black and white official couples portrait in a press conferance to reiterate how much they want to protect their privacy.”