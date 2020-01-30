Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signal Next Big Step

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing clues about how they will move forward in their post royal lives. While rumors of big Hollywood deals have circulated since Meghan and Harry cemented their exit from senior royal roles, very few concrete clues about their plans have emerged.

On Wednesday, the pair shared their first public plans by dedicating their Instagram Story to Bell Let’s Talk, a mental health initiative in Canada. For every text, call, tweet, social media video view and use of Bell’s Facebook frame or Snapchat filter, 5 cents will be donated to mental well-being by the company.

Since launching the initiative in September of 2010, Bell has donated more than 100 million to mental health.

“We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign,” Meghan and Harry wrote following a collage of photos featuring people encouraging kindness. “Each time you watch bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution.” They added a Canadian flag to the post.

Since leaving the U.K., Meghan has also popped up at the Vancouver headquarters of Justice for Girls, a charity promoting women’s rights and advocating education; she also appeared at Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, where she talked about “issues affecting women in the community.”

ROYAL OUTREACH

Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, meanwhile, have reportedly been “reaching out” to pair with “love and affection on standby”. Royals are making contingency plans should the Sussexes have second thoughts and decide to return to England.

“The palace is very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family,” a source tells The Sunday Times. “They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: ‘Can we come back under your wing?’ This is a looking ahead thing. There’s no timeline here. But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back.”