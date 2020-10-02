Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak On ‘Structural Racism’

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out in a new interview, saying that young people of color will be facing barriers to success “as long as structural racism exists” in the U.K. and around the world.

Meghan and Harry shared their thoughts with The Evening Standard, just as Black History Month begins in the U.K. and they set to help Brits tackle the challenges people of color face.

Harry said of his inspiration: [“I had an awakening as such of my own because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K. but also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t. And this isn’t about pointing the finger or blaming anybody, this is just about using this opportunity, this month as I said to introduce Brits to other Brits that they may not have known about or heard about. And I think the power of community that comes from that is absolutely vast especially for young Black men and young Black girls.”] SOUNDCUE (:36 OC: . . .young Black girls.)

The pair looked relaxed, and this was their first interview with a British outlet since leaving the U.K. in March. They also penned an article for the Evening Standard on what’s facing society.

"As we look at society today, there has been unquestionable progress in the three decades since Black History Month was formally established in the U.K., yet in many ways sufficient progress has not been achieved," they wrote. "For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of color who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realized."

They also addressed representation. "If you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you—on TV, in media, in the role models celebrated across our nation. That is not a criticism; it's reality," the couple continued. "Many recognize this, but others are not aware of the effect this has on our own perspective, our own bias, but also the effect it has on young people of color. For people of color and specifically for young Black Britons, the importance of representation in all parts of society, of seeing role models that share the same color skin as them, and seeing and reading stories of success and of hope from those who look like them, is absolutely vital in opening doors of opportunity."