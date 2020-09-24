Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Talk Voting, Fighting Misinformation

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urging Americans to vote this November, while also rejecting “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Meghan said during a Time 100 TV special aired on ABC Tuesday night: “Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

It is against royal protocol to get involved in politics, but as the pair stepped down in January from their royal roles, they have been getting increasingly vocal about social and political issues.

“As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Harry said.

“As we work to reimagine the world around us,” Markle added, “let's challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion.”

Not everyone on social media was thrilled. Wrote one critic: “Really don't think it's wise for a member of the British royal family to speak out about American politics. He's not American, and it's really none of his business.” Others were psyched. Wrote one: “It’s wonderful to see #MeghanMarkle & #MichelleObama Team up together for voter registration!”