Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tell All

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a much-anticipated, much-teased interview at 8 p.m. on CBS. The interview proved to be as filled with drama as many expected, touching on the racist reception Meghan got inside and outside the Palace, and how the constant criticism and harassment challenged both Meghan and Harry’s mental health and ultimately forced them to step away from royal life.

As many royal watchers know, Harry and Meghan announced on Instagram that they were stepping down from their royal roles in January of 2020. Under terms brokered by the palace, the couple had to step back from royal duties, drop their His and Her Royal Highness titles and would no longer receive funds for royal duties.

Among the wildest revelations from the interview: Meghan had to learn how to curtsy five minutes before meeting the Queen; Kate Middleton made Meghan cry the week before their wedding, as opposed to the opposite which was widely reported; Meghan and Harry got married in secret before their televised wedding; Meghan says the Queen has always been “warm” to her; Royals were worried about how dark her and Harry’s son Archie would be; a serious mental health crisis and the lack of Royal support led to them leaving; Meghan and Harry are happy and living a “really fulfilling” life in California; they are having a girl this summer, their second child; Harry and Meghan told the Queen and his father, Prince Charles, that they were leaving their senior royal roles before they announced it in public.

GOING IN

Going into the momentous interview, the Palace adhered to its standard protocol of not commenting on speculation surrounding royals. They did, however, announce that they were investigating allegations that Meghan bullied members of her staff. The claims were made anonymously in a British newspaper; the Sussexes said, through a spokesperson, that the report was “a calculated smear campaign” in response to their expected revelations.

QUEEN’S PERSPECTIVE

Queen Elizabeth, 94, attempted to share a softer side of the royal family ahead of the interview. Hours before their talk, she paid tribute to the heroes who came together in response to COVID-19. “Over the coming week, as we celebrate the friendship, spirit of unity and achievements of the Commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other,” the Queen said at the start of her speech. “The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others.”

The Queen also expressed hope that “we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community.” “Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important, as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nationals and neighborhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for all,” she said.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry and Meghan discuss protecting them during their exit process and why they went toward Hollywood : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_and_Meghan_discuss_protecting_them_during_their_exit_process_and_why_they_went_toward_Hollywood.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry explains why they moved to California for security reasons : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_explains_why_they_moved_to_California_for_security_reasons.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on a conversation about Archies skin tone : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_a_conversation_about_Archies_skin_tone.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on his evolving relationship with his family : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_his_evolving_relationship_with_his_family.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on his fear of Meghan being attacked as relentless as his later mother Diana and the racism involved : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_his_fear_of_Meghan_being_attacked_as_relentless_as_his_later_mother_Diana_and_the_racism_involved.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on how race changed the way he wanted to respond to the harassment : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_how_race_changed_the_way_he_wanted_to_respond_to_the_harassment.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on how the tone in the family changed toward them over time : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_how_the_tone_in_the_family_changed_toward_them_over_time.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on Meghan and his mental health struggles and his shame : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_Meghan_and_his_mental_health_struggles_and_his_shame.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on moving on : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_moving_on.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on the good things in life right now : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_the_good_things_in_life_right_now.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry on the reasons they stepped down from their senior roles : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_on_the_reasons_they_stepped_down_from_their_senior_roles.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Harry says he was trapped in the Royal Family : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Harry_says_he_was_trapped_in_the_Royal_Family.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan and Harry say they never blindsided the Queen with the announcement that they were leaving : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_and_Harry_say_they_never_blindsided_the_Queen_with_their_announcement_that_they_were_leaving.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan and Prince Harry reveal the secret that they were married before their televised wedding : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_and_Prince_Harry_reveal_the_secret_that_they_were_married_before_their_televised_wedding.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan Markle says she had no idea what she was getting into : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_Markle_says_she_had_no_idea_what_she_was_getting_into.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on almost not surviving Royal life : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_almost_not_surviving_Royal_life.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on approach to her and Harrys son Archie : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_approach_to_her_and_Harrys_son_Archie.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on being told she couldnt get mental help : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_being_told_she_couldnt_get_mental_help.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on not feeling protected by the Firm versus the Family : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_not_feeling_protected_by_the_Firm_versus_the_Family.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on perception versus reality : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_perception_versus_reality.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on the different standard for her and Kate : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_the_different_standard_for_her_and_Kate.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on the importance of representation inclusion and diversity : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_the_importance_of_representation_inclusion_and_diversity.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan on the Royal Familys approach to their sons birthrights : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_on_the_Royal_Familys_approach_to_their_sons_birthrights.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan opens up about the false media rumors of a rift between her and sister in law Kate Middleton : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_opens_up_about_the_false_media_rumors_of_a_rift_between_her_and_sister_in_law_Kate_Middleton.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghan reveals she was silenced by the royal family : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghan_reveals_she_was_silenced_by_the_royal_family.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Meghans thoughts on the possibility of racism in the Royal Familys approach to Archie : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Meghans_thoughts_on_the_possibility_of_racism_in_the_Royal_Familys_approach_to_Archie.mp3

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY Oprah Winfrey sets the stage : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/03_mar/OPRAH_WITH_MEGHAN_AND_HARRY_Oprah_Winfrey_sets_the_stage.mp3