Meghan Markle and Prince Harry To Join Bidens in Global Citizen’s Vax Live

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are joining President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in a star-studded night, Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8th.

The event "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere." Harry and Meghan have signed on to partner with the White House’s “We Can Do This” initiative to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage prevention measures.

President Macron of France, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia will also appear. Selena Gomez will host, and Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha and Olivia Munn will also appear. Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters will also perform.

"I'm honored to be hosting 'VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,' " Gomez, 28, said in a statement. "This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."

The concert is pitching philanthropists and world leaders to pledge a total of $22.1 billion to fight COVID and get doses, tests and treatments to the entire world by the end of the year.