Meghan Markle and Prince Harry To Skip Diana Ceremony + Prince Andrew Latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are skipping an October 19th event honoring the life of Princess Diana. Prince William will attend a private reception for the donors who funded the statue of Diana unveiled in July.

Harry is reportedly privately reaching out to donors to thank them. He did return to London to unveil the statue, reuniting with William for the first time since the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip. Meghan, who welcomed Lilibet with Harry in June, has not been back to the U.K. since they left, citing the need for privacy.

PRINCE ANDREW

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, who is under investigation for sexual abuse following a suit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is off the hook in the U.K. The suit claims he forced her to have sex with him when she was 17, claims he denies.

"As a matter of procedure MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a U.S. civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," they said in a Monday statement.

A source close to Andrew tells PEOPLE, "It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the Duke for a third time, they are taking no further action. Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation. The Duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so."