Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $1M Speaking Needs Revealed as Jessica Mulroney Makes IG Private

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s stringent speaking requirements have been revealed. The pair, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in January, and have since scored several major deals, including their multimillion production deal with Netflix. They are also planning to amp up public speaking engagements, and signed with the Harry Walker Agency (the same company that reps the Obamas) to assist them.

According to a new report in The Telegraph, their requirements are stringent. They need to have a full list of who will be in the audience, approve the monitor and be paid up to $1 million.

Organizers must also give details of any sponsors and “what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship,” even before any invitation is issued to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

JESSICA MULRONEY

Meanwhile, Meghan’s allegedly estranged BFF Jessica Mulroney is opening up about being bullied online. As many will recall, Mulroney’s feud with Black influencer Sasha Exeter, which reportedly involved her threatening Exeter, resulted in multiple lost jobs and sponsorship deals, and ended her relationship with Meghan.

She recently posted a throwback image from Meghan and Harry’s wedding day and was predictably reamed. She has since set her IG to private and addressed her decision: “People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years… I'm tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups… stop acting like teenagers,” she added. “Real women don't put down other women.”