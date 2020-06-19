Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Charity Application Denied as Jessica Mulroney Goes Into Hiding

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new charitable foundation, named Archewell in honor of their son Archie, is on pause, according to multiple reports. The pair filed paperwork to trademark and patent the name this year, but their application was denied due to errors.

According to a later sent this month, a number of issues need to be fixed, or the application would be “abandoned.” Nine different areas on the application need to hemmed in, as it is “indefinite and too broad.”

Meghan and Harry also failed to sign the application, meaning it’s "not being properly verified." Archewell is being set up to provide educational and emotional support, goods and services.

JESSICA MULRONEY

Meanwhile, Meghan’s embattled friend Jessica Mulroney stepped down from a charity named The Shoebox Project following her “white privilege” scandal. She has reportedly gone into hiding and Meghan has reportedly distanced herself from her.

In a statement, the charity said: “Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful. In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors.”