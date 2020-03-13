Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Final Secret Engagement, Office Sendoff

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle is reportedly back in Canada with baby Archie, with Prince Harry en route.

While we last publicly saw the pair getting a chilly reception from Kate Middleton and a lukewarm greeting from Prince William at the Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abbey, their last royal events were more hidden.

Now, it is emerging that Meghan hosted a gathering at Buckingham Palace with 22 students from Commonwealth countries studying for their masters or PhDs in the U.K. They were there at the behest of one of her patronages, the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). “That’s what so powerful,” Meghan said, per royals reporter Omid Scobie who covered the event for Harper's Bazaar. “This incredible union and the ability to gain so much knowledge and to be able to take that back home.”

She reportedly discussed various areas of study with guests, and advocated for sustainable travel with one PhD student from Kenya.

"That’s something my husband is incredibly passionate about,” Markle said, according to Harper's Bazaar. “During our travels to Botswana and different parts of Africa, we’ve seen the link between tourism and how much money is going outside of the country instead of back to communities. There has to be a symbiotic relationship."

"When we go to Botswana, we grab a backpack and pitch a tent!” she added. “It’s not much, but that’s how we like it!”

It was bittersweet though, as she had to say goodbye to her staff. "As she embraces some of the loyal staff she will most likely not see again, I can’t help but feel sad for the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts—to promote the couple’s work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crises brought on by tabloid lies—have come to an abrupt end."

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram page also shared footage from the evening. Before leaving, Meghan and Harry also enjoyed one final lunch with their closest staff members.

ARCHIE

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry opted to leave Archie in Canada for their final royal tour out of concern over coronavirus, according to reports.

One of the hardest thing for Queen Elizabeth to accept about their stepping down is the time she’ll miss with Archie, it has been reported.