Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

PRPhotos.com

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick.

Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of Prince Philip last month, UK gambling site Ladbrokes saw the odds of Philippa being the chosen name grow. Now the odds are 3 to 1.

“The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes told People.

Other royal names are also trending. Diana, after Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and Elizabeth, after Harry's grandmother the Queen, are near the top of the leaderboard at 5/1 and 10/1, respectively.