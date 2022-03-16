Meghan Markle, Brian Cox, Kristen Stewart, And More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGHAN MARKLE’S FATHER SAYS HE WOULD TESTIFY AGAINST HER: Page Six reports that Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, said he would testify against her in the defamation suit filed by Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle. “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face … I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter,” Thomas said. Speaking of Meghan and Prince Harry, Thomas added, “It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sit there and exposed things that they shouldn’t be exposing to anyone and I think it’s so disrespectful to the royals … I am basically what you’d call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals.”

BRIAN COX SAYS CALLING JOHNNY DEPP ‘OVERRATED’ WAS ‘HARSH:’ In Succession star Brian Cox‘s memoir Pulling the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox writes that Johnny Depp is “so overblown” and “so overrated.” However, People reports that Cox has since backtracked on sharing that sentiment. During Monday’s (March 14th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cox said, “I just thought I was being a bit harsh. You know what it's like — you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke.” Cox added that he “sort of regretted” what he wrote. On the same episode, Cox also recreated the bathroom scene from season two of Euphoria, playing Sydney Sweeney‘s role.

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS SHE LIKES TO READ OUT LOUD WITH HER FIANCE, DYLAN MEYER: In a recent episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Spencer star Kristen Stewart said she and her fiancé, Dylan Meyer, read out loud together. “Me and my girlfriend read East of Eden out loud, like cover to cover. She had never read it before, and it's kind of like my Bible. It's like a sacred text for me. Reading is a personal experience. You do it alone typically, and I was like, 'Dude, we should do this together, like every single word out loud.'” She added, “Honestly, we're going to do one book a year now.”

JONATHAN BAILEY DISCUSSES SEX SCENES ON BRIDGERTON: According to People, Jonathan Bailey opened up about filming sex scenes for Bridgerton during a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Bailey said that the actors are given consent forms ahead of filming, which outline “which bit of skin we are going to show in each scene and where we will be touched and how.” He added that, “It turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance.”