Meghan Markle Deemed Non-Essential For Summit on Her Future

Meghan Markle did not participate in the so-called “Sandringham summit” that addressed her, husband Prince Harry, and their baby Archie‘s future in the royal family, according to multiple reports.

Harry met with Queen Elizabeth, his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William at the queen’s private estate in Norfolk Monday night. It was Harry’s first face-time with the 93-year-old monarch since he and Meghan issued the bombshell report stating their intentions to step back from royal life.

Since then, Meghan has returned to Canada, where the pair are expected to spend about half—if not more—of their time now. Some reports even claim Meghan hopes to never step foot in Britain again, though most are dismissing those rumors.

Still, sources tell Newsweek that she decided Harry could speak for both of their intentions. “In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join,” the insider blurted.

In a statement issued Monday night, the Queen said the supported their decision, while acknowledging that she wasn’t in favor of it: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

In the coming days, final decisions regarding security and finances will be arrived at, the queen said.

Several reports indicate that Meghan and Harry will look to Hollywood for a payday, with some saying Meghan has already done voiceover work for Disney and is in talks with luxury brands for brand ambassador contracts.