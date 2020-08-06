Meghan Markle Delivered Victory in Bid To Protect Friends

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle‘s bid to have the identities of her friends protected amid her ongoing legal battle against British tabloids is working thus far.

Judge Justice Warby ruled in the Duchess’ favor Wednesday in London’s High Court. He said: “I have concluded that for the time being at least the Court should grant the claimant the orders she seeks, the effect of which will be to confer protection on the sources' identities. That is confidential information, the protection of which at this stage is necessary in the interests of the administration of justice. This is an interim decision.”

Meghan is suing The Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The Mail argues that it published the letter after its existence was revealed in People magazine. The article in question featured five of her friends, who were anonymously quoted, defending Meghan against what they said were vicious attacks in the British tabloids. One friend alluded to the letters between Meghan and her father. The paper wants the names of the sources to be publicly revealed.

Meghan’s team has argued that the identity of her friends are irrelevant to the case. “The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends—as any of us would—and we're glad this was clear,” Meghan's team said following the verdict. “We are happy that the Judge has agreed to protect these five individuals.”