Meghan Markle Frustrated By Palace Approach to Bloids

Meghan Markle felt stymied by the palace’s response to “untrue” tabloid stories, an insider tells People. Last week, court papers showed the Meghan and Prince Harry sued Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday because she felt unable to defend himself against media intrusion.

A source tells People: "The go-to position [at the palace] was no comment or to ignore stories, and people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue. That is what she is taking issue with."

"The palace teams are faced with the difficulty that when things go wrong — particularly on private life matters — quite often any action taken with the media makes it worse," says the source. "It's not that the royal household doesn't want to help — more that they don't want to make it worse by giving a gossipy story more oxygen."

Previously, five of Meghan’s friends told People they were frustrated by the “global bullying” they said was aimed at the Duchess of Sussex. “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare,” state the new court papers.

The case will focus on whether the Mail on Sunday infringed on Meghan’s privacy. The lawsuit may kick off this year, or early next.