Meghan Markle Is First Modern Royal To Vote in U.S. Election

Meghan Markle is walking the walk after urging people to vote in recent months. The Duchess of Sussex is the first person in the modern royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

In September, in an appearance on the ABC special to mark the annual Time100 issue, she said: “Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”

Because he is British, her husband Prince Harry is unable to vote, even in the U.K. Insiders tell People that the pair will be watching the election results closely.

