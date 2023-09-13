Meghan Markle, Josh Duhamel, Chris Evans + More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGHAN MARKLE JOINS PRINCE HARRY AT THE 2023 INVICTUS GAMES: Meghan Markle made her debut at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday (September 12th). The Suits actress gave a speech during the Family & Friends party with Prince Harry. "It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” the Duchess of Sussex said. "We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is."

JOSH DUHAMEL AND AUDRA MARI ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are looking forward to welcoming their first child together. The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Monday (September 11th) featuring a sonogram. The caption reads, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.” The Transformers actor’s ex-wife, Fergie, commented on the post, "I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother." According to E! News, Axl is their 10-year-old son.

CHRIS EVANS AND ALBA BAPTISTA ARE HAVING A SECOND WEDDING IN PORTUGAL: Page Six reports that a second wedding is in order for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista—after the couple got married in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the weekend. “There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts,” a source exclusively told the outlet. “Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.”

RACHEL LEVISS BLOCKS TOM SANDOVAL ON INSTAGRAM: The Scandoval drama continues. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rachel Leviss wasn’t happy about Tom Sandoval wishing her a happy birthday, following the pair’s highly publicized cheating scandal. "Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend,” he wrote on a post Leviss shared over the weekend. The Vanderpump Rules star thanked everyone for the birthday wishes on her Instagram stories, then revealed that she blocked Sandoval by sharing a screenshot of his profile. She added a graphic that read, “Ok bye!”