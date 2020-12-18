Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress Designer Faces Homelessness + More

PRPhotos.com

Chloe Savage‘s incredible embroidery handiwork helped create Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton‘s wedding dresses, but she tells People that now, the economic downturn caused by the pandemic has decimated her family. She says that she is struggling to feed her kids and in fact is facing homelessness.

The 43-year-old says: “It's been horrific. We've had all our work literally dry up. My 14-year-old daughter is skipping meals to save on the food budget. The stress is getting to her and she is self-harming too. So, she's now going to Child Mental Health Services (CAMHS) to get support.”

She says of her work on the Alexander McQueen dresses: “We appliquéd all the lace to her gown and shoes,” adding that she also worked on her “elasticated blue silk and white lace garter.”

In addition to working with royals, she has worked on numerous Hollywood productions, with Daniel Craig and Victoria Beckham.

PEEK BEHIND SCENES

Meanwhile, sources are also giving People a look at what Kate and Prince William are like at home.

“At the end of the day, she’s in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it,” says a source close to Kate. “If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it’s often William who makes it! It’s a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way.”

And when their three kids are in bed, Kate has me time by shopping online or watching beauty tutorials online.