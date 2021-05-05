Meghan Markle Pens Children’s Book Based on Harry & Archie

PRPhotos.com

The pregnant Meghan Markle is honoring the connection Prince Harry shares with their son Archie, in a book called The Bench. This will be the 39-year-old’s first children’s book. Bestselling artist Christian Robinson illustrated the book, and Meghan will narrate the audio version.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The book documents the "special bond between father and son — as seen through a mother's eyes." The Bench will be published on June 8th by Penguin Random House.

Archie turns 2 this week, and their second child, a girl, is expected this summer.